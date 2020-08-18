Jagan announces ₹2,000 to each household in the flood-hit areas

‘People in relief camps should be helped in every way’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced a relief of ₹2,000 to each household in the flood-affected areas of East and West Godavari districts.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Tuesday and reviewed the situation through a video-conference with the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police of both the districts.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said people in the relief camps should get all help and there should be no difficulty in procurement of essential commodities. Food, ration, and medicines should be distributed on time, he said.

“Designate one MRO at each relief camp to take stock of all the relief operations. Also, the people’s representatives should actively take part in the relief activities. Their ground report and inputs will be considered immediately,” the Chief Minister said.

COVID tests

The staff of Social Welfare hostels should also be drafted for relief operations, he said, and added that COVID tests should be conducted at every relief camp.

The Chief Minister said that he decided to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas as the officials were busy in overseeing the relief and rehabilitation works. “Flood water seems to be receding at Bhadrachalam, which is a good sign. The Joint Collector will supervise the relief camps across the district,” he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to also focus on the aftermath of floods. Sanitation drive should begin immediately, and power and communication networks should be restored at the earliest, he said.

Sanitary works

“Once the floods recede, sanitary works should be taken. Health camps should be conducted. Within 10 days, the extent of crop loss should be assessed,” he said.

East Godavari district Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said the people, especially pregnant women and children, had already been evacuated. About 14,477 people were currently taking shelter at 95 relief camps, and approximately 135 boats and nine motorboats were stationed in various areas, he said.

West Godavari district Collector Mutyala Raju Revu informed the Chief Minister that 5,000 people were currently taking shelter at 26 relief camps. About six SDRF teams, along with one NDRF team, had been deployed, he added.

Ministers P. Ramchandra Reddy and P. Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutham Sawang and other officials took part.