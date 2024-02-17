GIFT a SubscriptionGift
It’s biting cold in the Agency areas of ASR district in Andhra Pradesh

While G. Madugula reports a minimum temperature of 6.8° Celsius, Araku Valley records 7.4° Celsius

February 17, 2024 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a group of tourists sitting around a bonfire to protect themselves from cold weather at Araku in Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

A file photo of a group of tourists sitting around a bonfire to protect themselves from cold weather at Araku in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Many places in the Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district have been reporting single-digit temperature for the last few days. Compared with the previous week, there is a sudden drop in minimum temperature in the Agency areas.

On Friday, G. Madugula and a few places in the mandal reported a minimum temperature of 6.8° Celsius. Araku Valley reported 7.4° Celsius, while G.K. Veedhi recorded 7.7° Celsius. Similarly, Paderu, Chintapalli, Hukumpeta Pedabayalu and the interior areas of Araku Valley recorded 7-9° Celsius. Munchingputtu recorded 10° Celsius. The temperature in various hamlets in Ananthagiri, Koyyuru and several other mandals hovered around 10° Celsius.

The minimum temperature was between 12° and 18° Celsius the previous week. Weathermen opine that the cold weather might continue in the Agency for some more days.

