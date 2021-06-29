ITDA urges tribals to vacate Polavaram project area

They refuse to shift until complete settlement of R&R packages

Rampachodavaram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya on Tuesday appealed to the tribal peoples of Devipatnam Mandal to vacate the project area and shift to the rehabilitation colonies.

Accompanied by officials, Mr. Praveen Adithya reached some tribal habitations on boat and tried to convince the people there to vacate the villages in the wake inflows of backwater of the Godavari from the Cofferdam site of Polavaram project.

The Project Officer appealed to the tribal people living in A. Veeravaram and Pochammagandi temple area to prepare for shifting to the rehabilitation colonies assigned to them before the Godavari floods.

However, tribal families in Devipatnam mandal have decided not to vacate their villages until the State government settles the R&R package completely.

In response, Mr. Praveen Adithya said that an eligibility survey would be carried out for the grant of the R&R package. “In the case of non-tribal families, a rehabilitation colony has been built in Gokavaram mandal. The R&R package has been settled for a majority of the evacuees in Devipatnam mandal,” said Mr. Praveen Adithya.

Rescue operations

He asked the revenue officials to arrange for boats for the rescue and evacuation operations in the coming days. A control room has been set up for the rescue and evacuation operations at Ramanayyapeta village.