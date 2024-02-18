It will be a fight between credibility of YSRCP and deceit of TDP this election, says Jagan

February 18, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Reiterating his resolve to ensure a ‘clean sweep’ for his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the forthcoming general elections in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has exhorted the party cadre to do everything possible to register a win in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the State.

In his fiery speech at the ‘Siddham’ public meeting at Rapthadu in Anantapur district on February 18 (Sunday), the Chief Minister called upon the YSRCP activists gathered from 52 constituencies in four districts in the Rayalaseema region to work hard in the next two months to post a ‘historic victory’ in 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

“Having fulfilled 99% of the promises, there is no question of falling below the target. The forthcoming elections are more important to the people than the YSRCP or Jagan. People have to be safeguarded from the feudalistic forces led by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, JSP president Pawan Kalyan and their friendly media channels,” he said.

The Chief Minister asked the party cadre to carry the message to the public, especially farmers, women and students, and make them the YSRCP’s brand ambassadors and star campaigners. He expressed apprehension that the victory of ‘feudalistic forces’ might lead to removal of welfare schemes, making the people suffer.

Referring to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, the Chief Minister said he had clicked the button 125 times so far to disburse a whopping ₹2.55 lakh crore to the beneficiaries of a slew of welfare schemes. “In return, I appeal to the people to press just two buttons for the YSRCP—one to ensure the return of the YSRCP candidates to the Assembly and the other to the Lok Sabha,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister also dubbed the forthcoming elections as a “fight between the credibility of the YSRCP and the deceit of the TDP”.

Describing himself as “Arjuna fighting the Mahabharata war against the demonic forces led by the TDP and Jana Sena Party”, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to stay on his side as ‘Sri Krishna’. “This way, I will be motivated to do more noble work for the State and the people,” he said.

He said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is getting aged and that his party is lacking an experienced successor, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy predicted that the TDP would “go into oblivion” after the elections. “This is why the wicked elements are forging alliances to stay in the reckoning,” he said.