It was the TDP government that had ushered in decentralised development in Andhra Pradesh, says Lokesh

February 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHITTOOR

It was the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government that had actually ushered in decentralised development in the State by locating several facilities across various districts, claimed its general secretary N. Lokesh on February 7 (Tuesday).

As part of his Yuva Galam walkathon at Kongareddypalle in Chittoor, Mr. Lokesh took potshots at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for “blowing its own trumpet” on decentralisation.

He said that former Chief Minister and party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had taken several steps to set right regional imbalances during his tenure.

“It was the TDP government that had brought Kia Motors, Apollo, Foxconn, Celkon, TCL, Dixon and other companies to Rayalaseema and provided jobs to two lakh people of the backward region,” Mr. Lokesh said, and alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the other hand, failed to bring new industrial projects, but was forcing the existing ones to leave the State.

The Reliance project brought to Chittoor during the TDP term could have provided 50,000 jobs to the local youth. The company left the State due to non-cooperation from the YSRCP government, he said.

Seeking to know the status of the Kadapa steel plant promised at the time of bifurcation of the State, Mr. Lokesh accused ruling party legislator A. Srinivasulu of grabbing hundreds of acres of land in Chittoor and nearby mandals.

During his padayatra, Mr. Lokesh entered the erstwhile ‘Anna canteen’ building, which had since been converted into a ward secretariat.

He cautioned the party workers not to seek any information, as the young ward secretariat employees could lose their jobs if they speak against the “intolerant regime.”