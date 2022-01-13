IT firm starts operations from Nellore

COVID-19 pandemic provides a great opportunity for engineers from towns like Nellore to bag lucrative jobs and work for global clients from hometown itself, according to Terralogic Solutions Inc. director M. Sandeep Kumar Reddy. The IT firm having strong presence in different parts of the globe, including the U.S.A., started its operations from Nellore on Thursday.

‘’We are keen to build a 500-people strong organisation in Nellore in the next four years,” he said.

The 13-year-old company incorporated in the U.S.A. has major clients like AHA, Nutanix, Burger King and Intel. The directors of the company are the founders of Bridger Capital, which is a ₹12,000 crore private equity fund.

Rama Kini, company executive vice-president, Renil Kumar Reddy Komitla, CEO and founder, and Rajani Bathula, HR director, were present.