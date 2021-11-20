IT employee found hanging from a tree at Erra Matti Dibbalu

A 35-year-old software employee reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a tree at Erra Matti Dibbalu, under the Bheemili Police Station limits. The incident came to light after the body was found at around 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Bheemili police, P. Rahul Kumar (35), a native of Paralakhemundi in Odisha, was working as an IT employee in a private firm at Satyam Junction and was residing at Maddilapalem here. On Friday morning, he had left home for office and did not return. Rahul's wife contacted his friends, but there was no trace of him. A case was registered and investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.