ISRO scientists highlight need for space research

Scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC-SHAR) on Wednesday highlighted the importance of space research and its applications in everyday life.

“The milestones achieved by the country in space research would benefit every individual. India is now a major player in the space sector and is able to provide its services to 33 countries,” said scientists attending the week-long World Space Week celebrations held between October 4 and 10 at Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology in Cherukupalli, Vizianagaram district.

SDSC Deputy Director G. Grahadurai and Deputy General Manager and chairman of the Organising Committee S. Sambhu Prasad said that the United Nations was deeply interested in organising awareness programmes on space research across the world.

Generating jobs

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that constant research has been helping many youngsters get jobs in many organisations connected to space research. “Organising such awareness programmes helps build better scientific temperament,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Avanthi College Director A. Chandrasekhar said that poster presentation, quiz, painting, drawing, and elocution competitions were held on the occasion to make students participate in the programmes, which would continue on Thursday.

Positive response

Twenty-two members from SDSC-SHAR answered the questions of many youngsters during the awareness programmes.

The experts said that ten colleges in Andhra Pradesh, one college in Telangana and four institutions in Tamil Nadu were selected this year for the World Space Week programmes.

They expressed happiness over the positive response from students of all the colleges including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam for the awareness programmes conducted at Avanthi College. Competitions such as Gateway to the States, Space Applications, Science and Technology evoked good response.

The winners of the competitions will be presented awards during a valedictory session that will be organised at the insitute on Thursday evening.