Isolation of asymptomatic cases key to halting surge

The surge in COVID-19 cases happening simultaneously across the State, contrary to the assumption that it would begin with Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna and then escalate in Anantapur, East and West Godavari before slowly ending up with Vizag region, sometime in August or September, is a major concern.

The surge in cases is, more or less, showing a similar trend across the State. East Godavari district recorded 1,000 cases per day in the last three to four days while Visakhapatnam district registered over 1,000 cases on July 22. The big challenge for the COVID hospitals is how to cope up with the increasing cases, said Dr. K. Rambabu, vice-chairman of the Association of Physicians of India (API) and Professor of Medicine, Andhra Medical College (AMC).

Public cooperation

“Hospital infrastructure is limited in East and West Godavari, Prakasam and Anantapur districts compared to Vizag, Guntur and Krishna districts. Asymptomatic cases are on the rise with about 80% of the patients showing no symptoms. It is here that public cooperation will play a great role in containing the spread of the virus. Those going out for work or to public places regularly should isolate themselves at home, even if they have the slightest suspicion,” he told The Hindu on Thursday.

“This can happen if there are at least two separate rooms and separate toilets, so that the person concerned could be isolated in one room. At present, home isolation is estimated at a mere 5% and it should be increased to at least 15%,” he opined.

Those who did not have an additional room or have mild symptoms could opt for Covid Care Centres (CCCs), where beds were arranged in open spaces like universities, with a doctor, nurses and medical staff in attendance. COVID Hospitals should be utilised only for patients with severe symptoms as they required ventilators and other facilities.

“The State government has strengthened CCCs and there are now over 60,000 beds at such facilities in Andhra Pradesh. The load on COVID Hospitals will decrease if at least 60 to 70% go to the CCCs for treatment,” he says.

“The limitations in RTPCR is that the sensitivity ranges between 63 and 70% and in Rapid Antigen Test it is 60%. The remaining cases are shown as negative for COVID-19. But, the negative cases are sometimes turning out to be positive. This is making us to prescribe CT scan and X-Ray test, in all doubtful negative cases with symptoms,” he said.