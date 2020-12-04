Isolated heavy rainfall likely over South Coastal A.P.

The deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar close to the Tamil Nadu coast remained stationary during the past 12 hours and lay centered 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, about 70 km west-southwest of Pamban and 160 km northeast of Kanniyakumari on Friday.

The deep depression is likely to remain stationary over the same region and weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours. Thereafter, it will move slowly west-southwestwards across Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu towards south Kerala and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours.

Under the influence of this system, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Distant cautionary signal number one (DC-I) was kept hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam ports. Signal number one (DC-I) with section signal number four was hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram ports, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam.