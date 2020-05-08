Andhra Pradesh

Isolated heavy rain likely over N. Andhra

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on May 10, the IMD said, adding that thunderstorms accompanied with winds reaching 40 kmph speeds are also likely.

The change in weather is due to an an upper air circulation that is now hovering over South Andaman Sea, authorities said.

Thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places over Rayalaseema during the same time.

The trough/wind discontinuity from Vidarbha to south Tamil Nadu now runs from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south interior Karnataka across interior Maharashtra and north interior Karnataka, extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level.

The upper air circulation over south Anadaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies over south Andaman Sea and adjoining Sumatra coast extending up to mid-trophospheric levels, according to the IMD.

