Is TDP in search of a new house for Naidu?

In the wake of the demolition of Praja Vedika, a sprawling meeting hall at Undavalli near here, the TDP on Wednesday discussed the possible fallout on the private guest house located abutting it. TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had made the guest house his official residence after shifting to Amaravati from Hyderabad.

After his return from a foreign tour, Mr. Naidu met party leaders available in the city to discuss the political and other developments in the State. There is a case pending in the court on the guest house, which is in the eye of the storm as it is also located closer to the Krishna. Also, there is a talk that the government will not hesitate to pull it down even if there are remote chances legally. The leaders brought these issues to Mr. Naidu’s notice, party sources said.

The leaders reportedly told Mr. Naidu that the villagers of Uddandarayunipalem were ready to part with their land if he had any plan to construct his house there.

Vijayawada (East) MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao said “many people” were willing to lease out their houses in case Mr. Naidu planned to shift his residence.

“Mr. Naidu did not speak his mind. He did not ask us to search for a house either,” said a TDP leader.

There are reports doing the rounds that the TDP is searching for a suitable house for Mr. Naidu. It is speculated that a house near Novotel hotel, a house near Kamineni hospitals and a guest house belonging to Kwality ice-cream are being considered.