IRCTC to run Bharat Gaurav train to Puri, Kasi, and Ayodhya

March 28, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate ‘Bharat Gaurav’ tourist train as part of the ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ package to Puri, Kasi and Ayodhya from April 6 to 15.

The 10-day pilgrimage tour will cover Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The tourist train will start from Secunderabad station and have boarding and de-boarding facilities at Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Samalkot.

The fare for each tourist (including GST) for sleeper class is ₹16,900, III-tier AC is ₹26,860 and II-tier AC is ₹35,210. The package is available in economy, standard and comfort categories, IRCTC Vijayawada area manager M. Raja said in a release.

For more details, people can contact IRCTC managers Praveen by dialling 9281495848 or Balaji on the phone number 8287932312. The details are also available on the website: http://www.irctctourism.com, Mr. Raja said.