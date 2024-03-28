GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IRCTC to run Bharat Gaurav train to Puri, Kasi, and Ayodhya

The train will be operated as part of the 10-day ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ package tour

March 28, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate ‘Bharat Gaurav’ tourist train as part of the ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ package to Puri, Kasi and Ayodhya from April 6 to 15.

The 10-day pilgrimage tour will cover Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The tourist train will start from Secunderabad station and have boarding and de-boarding facilities at Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Samalkot.

The fare for each tourist (including GST) for sleeper class is ₹16,900, III-tier AC is ₹26,860 and II-tier AC is ₹35,210. The package is available in economy, standard and comfort categories, IRCTC Vijayawada area manager M. Raja said in a release.

For more details, people can contact IRCTC managers Praveen by dialling 9281495848 or Balaji on the phone number 8287932312. The details are also available on the website: http://www.irctctourism.com, Mr. Raja said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / railway / tourism

