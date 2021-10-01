IRCTC to organise South India temple tour from October 23

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will organise South India Temple Tour special air package from Visakhapatnam, starting on October 23 and ending on October 27.

The places to be covered include: Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial and Dhanushkodi, Ramalingaswamy temple in Rameshwaram and Padmanabhaswamy temple and Kovalam Beach in Trivandrum.

The cost per head for single occupancy is ₹33,145, for double occupancy is ₹24,660 and for triple occupancy is ₹23,760.

The package includes air tickets in economy class in IndiGo airlines, night accommodation in 3 Star hotels, return airport transfers and sightseeing by AC transportation and breakfast and dinners, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

More details can be had from the IRCTC Office, Main Entrance, Gate no.1, Visakhaptnam Railway Station. Interested persons can also contact Mr. Chandan on 8287932318, Gananadha on 8387932281 or Hyma on 7670908300 or on the office landline no. 0891-2500695.

They can also log on to www.irctctourism.com for details.