IRCTC to organise Golden Chariot Luxury Train tours from January

Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) has announced Golden Chariot Luxury Train tours to some of the prominent destinations in south India, commencing from January, 2021. The three itineraries, departing from Bengaluru, cover destinations in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and return to Bengaluru.

The six nights and seven days ‘Pride of Karnataka’ tour includes trip to Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebidu, Chikmaglur, Hampi, Badami, Pattadakal and Aiholie Goa. The 6 nights/7 days ‘Jewels of South’ tour includes trip to Mysore, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Cochin and Kumarakom and the 3 nights/4 days ‘Glimpse of Karnataka’ is a short trip to Bandipur, Mysore and Hampi.

The tour package is inclusive of on board meals, guided excursions in a/c buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues. The tours are planned as per the initiative of the Union government to promote domestic tourism for the journeys planned between January 2021 and March 2021.

Tourists can pay for one and avail 50% discount for companion or avail 35% discount on published tariff for the full tour or enjoy luxury train travel for 2 nights/3 days on any of the 6 nights/7 days journeys, for just ₹59,999 plus GST (5%) per person on twin sharing basis, according to Chandra Mohan Bisa, Area Officer, IRCTC, South Central Zone, Visakhapatnam.

For details and bookings one can log on to www.goldenchariot.org or contact the IRCTC Executive in Visakhapatnam or Bhubaneswar on the mobile no. 8287932318 or 8287932229 or 8287931916.