IRCS State branch, UNICEF plan COVID-19 recovery programme

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Andhra Pradesh branch, and UNICEF will jointly organise COVID-19 response and recovery programme in the State. UNICEF chief of field office, Hyderabad, Meital Rusdia, wrote a letter to Governor and president of IRCS AP State Branch, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, in this regard.

As part of the tie-up, UNICEF will organise a series of capacity enhancement programmes for red cross volunteers to strengthen the preparedness in schools on child protection, water, hygiene and sanitisation activities and on how to reach out to the children in Anganwadi centres through District Women Development and Child Welfare Department.

Governor's secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena on Wednesday conveyed to the Chief of UNICEF Field Office, the appreciation of the Governor for the proactive initiative of the UNICEF. "The initiative of the UNICEF is a sign of collaborative effort to fight the menace of COVID-19 and will be useful to effectively deal with the after-effects of the pandemic," the Governor said.