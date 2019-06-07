Intermediate students of SW schools bag corporate jobs

Twenty-eight Intermediate students from social welfare schools (some of them discontinued in the middle of the academic year) have found placements in corporate companies.

They comprise the first batch of an ambitious programme ‘Enter as a Student, Exit as an Employee’, designed by AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) to make students from economically backward sections employable. Under this pilot project, students were given training in vocational skills that have high demand in the job market, at AP Balayogi Gurukulam at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district.

Realising that many students were opting out of education after Intermediate due to financial problems, the society secretary V. Ramulu started the initiative that equips them with skills needed to become employable.

The aim is to make 20,000 students from the social welfare schools across the 13 districts of the State employable in the academic year 2019-20.

Right choice

Choosing the right courses that have high probability of fetching immediate jobs did the trick. There is a shortage of candidates with the knowledge of AutoCad, Total Station (TS) and GDPS (Differential Geo-Positioning System). The training programme, sponsored by members of Kakinada Engineering Alumni Trust for Service (KEATS), was conducted under the supervision of the Balayogi Gurukulam principal B. Rajarao.

The students received training for the posts of construction material quality control assistant and engineering survey assistant.

The selected candidates will receive their placement letters from the new Minister for Social Welfare, said Mr. Rajarao.