Inter-State burglar nabbed

Technology tools helped Prakasam police nab an inter-State offender from Madhya Pradesh and recover ₹4.50 lakh worth valuables from him on Friday. Police zeroed in on accused Meeraj Sajjad Hussain(39) after comparing the fingerprint lifted from the spot with a vast collection of record of inter-State offenders across the country and recovered from him 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and three motorcycles reportedly lifted by him here. The accused fled when a special team rushed to Nishadpura in Madhya Pradesh. The police got details of his mobile phone during investigation there which led to identification of the cell tower and nabbing of the accused who was allegedly involved in several offences in Nagpur, Bhopal, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam and Warangal.