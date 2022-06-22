Inter results today
Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will release the Intermediate first and second year (IPE-2022) results at 12.30 p.m. on June 22. A statement released by the Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday said that the results would be available on the websites https://examresults.ap.nic.in, www.bie.ap.gov.in.
