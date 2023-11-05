HamberMenu
Integrated development needed in Vizianagaram, says JSP leader

November 05, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM 

The Hindu Bureau
The JSP is preparing a vision document for the overall development of Vizianagaram, says party leader Gurana Ayyalu.

Jana Sena Party senior leader Gurana Ayyalu has said that the successive governments have failed to ensure the planned development of the historic Vizianagaram city, which has resulted in it being unable to cater to the basic civic needs of the people.

Addressing the media here on November 5 (Sunday), Mr. Ayyalu, who is also the president of the District Olympic Association, said that the JSP was preparing a vision document for the overall development of the city in all routes including Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram-Rajam and other areas, where new colonies have come up in the last two decades.

“Dedicated water supply and underground drainage system are the need of the hour for new colonies in Dharmapuri, K.L.Puram, Poolbagh and other areas. The JSP will study the feasibility of bringing the Nagavali water to the city,” said Mr. Ayyalu.

