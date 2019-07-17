Andhra Pradesh

Integrated crime control mechanism put in place: SP

Staff monitoring CCTVs at the newly-set up integrated police control monitoring system in Ongole on Tuesday.

Staff monitoring CCTVs at the newly-set up integrated police control monitoring system in Ongole on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: kommurisrinivas

more-in

‘It has been equipped with latest tech tools’

An integrated police control room with advanced technology tools was put in place here on Tuesday as tech-savvy offenders adopt new ways to cheat gullible public.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the control room had been equipped with latest technology tools for effective monitoring of highway mobile parties, Locked House Monitoring System and network of CCTVs put across the district and attend to Dial 100 and WhatsApp calls. Special Branch-II Inspector N.Srikanth Babu, who heads the team of police personnel, said the improvised control system would be manned 24x7 to take up the challenging tasks of cracking incidents of crime swiftly.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 3:39:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/integrated-crime-control-mechanism-put-in-place-sp/article28494444.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY