Integrated crime control mechanism put in place: SP

An integrated police control room with advanced technology tools was put in place here on Tuesday as tech-savvy offenders adopt new ways to cheat gullible public.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said the control room had been equipped with latest technology tools for effective monitoring of highway mobile parties, Locked House Monitoring System and network of CCTVs put across the district and attend to Dial 100 and WhatsApp calls. Special Branch-II Inspector N.Srikanth Babu, who heads the team of police personnel, said the improvised control system would be manned 24x7 to take up the challenging tasks of cracking incidents of crime swiftly.