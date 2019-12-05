Insurance coverage for policemen in State raised

In a welcome move for the police department, the State government on Wednesday increased the group insurance coverage for police personnel across Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy approved the proposal at a review meeting on Wednesday.

For constables, the insurance coverage has been increased from ₹13 lakh to ₹ 20 lakh; for Sub Inspectors and inspectors, it is hiked to ₹ 35 lakh; and for Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and higher cadre officials, the amount has been increased to ₹45 lakh. The insurance amount has been increased to ₹30 lakh for unnatural/accidental deaths. Likewise, the coverage is ₹40 lakh for death in a terrorist attack.

As many as 64,719 police personnel will be covered under the scheme.

TheState government has paid ₹4.74 crore to the insurance company for the purpose. Home Minister Mekathota Sucharitha, DGP Gautam Sawang, and Additional DG Ravishankar Iyengar and insurance company officials were present at the review meeting.

The Police Officers’ Association thanked the Chief Minister for the government’s interest in the welfare of police families.

They said the weekly off for personnel has brought happiness to 64,000 families and accidental policy, police group insurance had strengthened their belief in the government.