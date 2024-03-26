GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Installation of advanced safety technology need of the hour: Director of Factories

March 26, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Officials congratulating kids who performed well in dance event organised during the National Safety Week celebrations held at Apitoria Pharma Limited of Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district, on Tuesday.

Director of Factories department D. Chandrasekhar Varma on Tuesday asked all industries to install advanced safety technologies to protect lives of workers, employees and protect crores worth of valuable equipment. He attended as the chief guest valedictory of the 53rd National Safety Week celebrations of the 4th unit of Apitoria Pharma Private Limited located in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Varma lauded safety measures and regular drills being taken up in the company which is associated with Apitoria Pharma Limited. Deputy Inspector of Factories B. Rambabu said that periodical inspection of the equipment and staff training during crisis management would play a vital role in case of eventuality.

The company’s site head Madan Kumar, site safety head Kamalakar Reddy and others were present. A cultural event was also organised to mark the week long celebrations.

