Inscription dating back to 1175 A.D.found at Ulichi village in Prakasam

A medieval period stone inscription throwing light on the socio-economic and political history of the Andhra region has been unearthed from a field at Ulichi village in Prakasam district.

Estampage of the inscription dating back to 1175 A.D. was obtained by officials from the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) on Wednesday.

ASI Assistant Superintendent M. Yesu Babu said the 12th century stone inscription, taken out from the land of one Ch. Chalamaiah, was in ancient Telugu.

Giving out the details, historian Jyoti Chandramouli said the inscription mentions the grants made by the then King Nanne Choda for the maintenance of the temple of Lord Mallikarjuna in Karavadi in memory of his parents Mallideva Maharaja and Navullana Mahadevi. The grant, made in the form of eight coins, was given to village officers Dammi Reddy, Surappa Reddy and Ganam Reddy.

The inscription also says that those obstructing the implementation of the grant would be born as insects in cow dung and those aiding the process would go to heaven, the historian added.

This inscription will find a mention in the latest volume of the epigraphical series of South Indian Inscriptions brought out since 1890.