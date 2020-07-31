Andhra Pradesh

INS Vishwakarma ties up with AU for PG course

Andhra University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INS Vishwakarma to award the PG Diploma in Shipbuilding Technology to Special Duty Shipwright Officers (SD (SW)), here on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Registrar Prof. V. Krishna Mohan on behalf of Andhra University and by the Commanding Officer, INS Vishwakarma, Commodore Sanjiv Kapoor, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and others.

Prior to this, Andhra University and INS Vishwakarma had recently signed an MoU for award of B.Sc degree to the Hull Artificer Sailors of Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

During the ceremony, Commodore Sanjiv Kapoor presented a Scorpene Class submarine model to Mr. Prasad Reddy which was hand-crafted by the Hull Artificer Apprentice trainees.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 12:24:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ins-vishwakarma-ties-up-with-au-for-pg-course/article32234992.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY