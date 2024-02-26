Injustice done by Jagan in the last five years caused more damage than State division in 2014, says Naidu

February 26, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu on February 26 (Monday) alleged that the injustice done by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last five years caused more damage to the State than the division of united Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Addressing the public meeting ‘Raa Kadali Ra’ in Srikakulam, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Jagan had caused the collapse of all the government systems and failed to meet the aspirations of all sections of the society.

The former Chief Minister said that the people were burdened with several charges, including nine-time revision of electric charges, three-time hiking of bus fares and spiking charges of sand, liquors and others.

About bulletproof buses

“How can Mr. Jagan claim that he is a representative of the poor when he is putting them under a heavy financial burden? People’s ire will turn into a political cyclone which will uproot the YSRCP in ensuing general elections,” said Mr. Naidu. He also expressed concern over the allocation of ₹20 crore in public money for the purchase of two bulletproof buses for the Chief Minister’s district visits.

Mr Naidu assured that the TDP-Jana Sena government would ensure 20 lakh jobs for youngsters whose futures turned bleak with the misrule of the YSRCP government in the last five years.

Mr Naidu promised to improve the per capita income of the people by putting special efforts into the speedy development of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, TDP-Srikakulam Parliamentary wing president Kuna Ravikumar and Srikakulam former MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi, who were also present at the meeting launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister saying that the YSRCP government had completely ignored Srikakulam’s development and made little allocation for irrigation projects on Vamsadhara, Bahuda and other water resources in the district.

TDP senior leaders Jami Bhima Sankhar, Nagavali Krishna, Jana Sena Party Srikakulam district president Pisini Chandramohan and others said that TDP-JSP alliance would win all seats in the district.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu was welcomed with a rousing reception in Srikakulam as it was his first visit to the district after the announcement of the first list of candidates for the 2024 general elections. The party announced the names of K. Atchannaidu (Tekkali), Bendalam Ashok (Itchapuram) and Kuna Ravikumar (Amadalavalasa) in the first list. Candidates for the rest of the constituencies are yet to be finalised. In this background, the aspirants for the party ticket met Mr. Naidu at the programme.