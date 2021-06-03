‘Injections allocated by Centre for treating black fungus cases insufficient’

Task force constituted to tackle third wave of pandemic, State tells High Court

The State government informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that the Centre has made an allocation of 13,830 Amphotericin-B injections for the month of May for treating black fungus cases, and that it is not sufficient by any means.

“The State has placed purchase orders on its own for the injection, but the Central government has to increase the allocation of this injection and other drugs for treating the black fungus cases,” the State mentioned in a memo submitted to the court on Thursday.

The government also told the court that a COVID instant order had been issued regarding the protocol for admission and treatment of the black fungus cases, for which 19 hospitals were notified. The number of such hospitals was being increased, depending on the requirement, it said.

Besides, in anticipation of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had constituted a task force committee to look into infrastructure availability, training of nurses and paramedical staff, and paediatric care.

Through the instant order, the hospitals had been directed to obtain counter signatures of the nodal officers on bills issued to the patients for the sake of verification.