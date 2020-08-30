Infant’s body found in bushes

The body of a newborn girl was found in thorny bushes behind a school at Basavaraju Kandriga of Peddapanjani mandal, 50 km from here, on Sunday.
According to information, the villagers saw a pack of dogs fighting in the bushes. Suddenly, a dog emerged with an infant’s limb, unnerving the onlookers. Chasing away the dogs, some youth went into the bushes only to find a badly mauled body of a girl child.
Later, a pit was dug and the body was buried in it.
It was observed that three unidentified women had been staying at the local government school premises for a few weeks, as it remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were doing odd jobs in the surrounding villages. After the incident, they are said to have left the place.
The Peddapanjani police confirmed the incident and said that preliminary investigation revealed that the dead infant did not belong to the village. Further investigation would be made in the surrounding villages.
