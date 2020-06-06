Andhra Pradesh

Industrialists’ applications will be fast tracked to fuel economic growth: Andhra CM

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Industries generate employment for future generations, but, they should be environment friendly too, said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said industrialists would be given massive incentives and their applications fast tracked to fuel economic growth in the State.

During a review meeting of the State Investment Board, the Chief Minister said any new proposal for setting up an industry should be sent to the State Pollution Control Board, which in turn will take the advice of experts and send its recommendations accordingly.

Following this, the Investment Board officials will apprise the investors of the industrial policy. After the appraisal by concerned Corporations, the company’s credentials will be considered and permission accorded by the State, and a single window system will come into play.

“Industries generate employment for future generations, but, at the same time, they should be environment friendly. The State will focus on industrial parks and clusters, and will suggest the location to avoid any issues in future,” said Mr. Reddy.

The State government would provide the industries with land, water, power and man power besides being proactive, the CM pointed out, adding, the previous government had made tall claims but not cleared dues to the tune of ₹4, 000 crores towards industrial incentives.

“In May, we cleared ₹450 crore to MSMEs in the first tranche. We will pay the remaining soon,” he said.

The CM added industries should also keep in mind the intent of the State government in providing 75% reservations to locals.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Ministers Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Mekapati Goutam Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, G. Jayaramulu, Balneni Srinivas Reddy, K. Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Industries Special Chief Secretary K. Valavan and other officials attended the meeting.

Jun 6, 2020

