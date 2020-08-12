Industrialist and TDP leader Srikanth Reddy dies of virus

Noted industrialist from Kadapa district and TDP leader Palem Srikanth Reddy died of coronavirus while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Hailing from Thatimakulapalle in Veerapunayunipalle mandal, Srikanth Reddy completed his degree in industrial engineering at Regional Engineering College (REC), Tiruchirapalli and post graduation from Stanford University, U.S.A.
Political career
Mr. Srikanth Reddy contested for Kadapa Lok Sabha seat in 2009, but lost to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Congress nominee then. After keeping a low profile in politics for a while, he decided to focus on his business venture Palred Technologies as its Chairman and Managing Director, in Hyderabad.
With a vision to develop the backward regions in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore and Prakasam districts on all fronts, he founded ‘Modern Rayalaseema’.
It was only on February 14 this year, Mr. Srikanth Reddy’s father Justice Chennakesava Reddy passed away.
A jolt to TDP dist.unit
The TDP Kadapa district unit suffered double blows Srikanth Reddy died a day after the demise of former Minister S.A. Khaleel Basha, who also died of the virus in Hyderabad.
