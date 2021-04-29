Indo-Pak war veteran passes away

He was recently felicitated by CM for his services in the war to liberate East Pakistan

War veteran and ‘Maha Vir Chakra’ awardee Major General Chittoor Venugopal (95) died at his residence on Wednesday.

A Lieutenant Colonel during the Indo-Pak war, Venugopal had commanded a battalion of Gorkha Rifles during the operations on the eastern front on December 4, 1971, when he had to confront the well-fortified enemy defences at Uthali and Darsana. His battalion had vigorously chased away the retreating enemy till Jhenida was captured three days later.

It was only in February this year that the Major General was personally honoured with a memento by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tirupati, in recognition of his services in the war to liberate East Pakistan, on the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to commemorate the golden jubilee of the Indo-Pak war.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the passing away of Major General. It was an honour to falicitate the war hero, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu offered wreaths and paid tributes at the mortal remains of the war veteran.