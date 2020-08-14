Indian Police Medal for Chittoor policeman

The Union Home Ministry on Friday conferred the prestigious Indian Police Medal on Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chittoor), K. Eeshwar Reddy, on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations.
Belonging to the 1989 batch of the A.P. Police, Mr. Eeshwar Reddy has put in a service of 31 years, during which period he had received as many as 45 cash rewards, 62 special rewards and 30 commendations. In 2002, Mr. Reddy received the Police Service Medal, followed by the Chief Minister’s Gallantry Medal and President’s Gallantry Medal in 2009.
Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar, Additional SPs Mahesh and Rishant Reddy and senior police officials of Chittoor district congratulated Mr. Eeshwar Reddy on the honour.
“I am humbled by the prestigious Indian Police Medal and this has further enhanced my responsibilities as a police officer in safeguarding public interest,” the Deputy SP said.
