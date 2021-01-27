Indian chilli most preferred the world over: GVL

‘Andhra Pradesh leads others States in producing the commercial crop’

Chilli accounts for a major chunk (about ₹6,500 crore per annum) of total export of spices in the country. The total export is worth nearly ₹21,500 crore.

Efforts are under way to increase the export of processed (value-added) chilli, which is only 30% of the total exports, while the remaining is whole dried chilli, according to BJP Rajya Sabha member and National Chilli Taskforce chairman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

India continues to be the global leader in chilli production and export, and Andhra Pradesh stands on top of the list of States producing the commercial crop, Mr. Narasimha Rao says.

In an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the quality of chilli grown in India was the most preferred the world over, and exports had shown a healthy growth over the last 10 years in terms of both volume and value. Pesticide residue and aflatoxins were found in negligible quantities, he said.

The taskforce is currently preparing a roadmap for India’s continued domination in the long run and to derive greater value from exports and deliver better returns to the farmers.

As on date, Indian chilli exports contribute to more than 50% of the global chilli trade with China being its closest competitor, but it is far behind in the second position. In 2019-20, India had exported 4.84 lakh tonnes of chilli.

The ‘Byadagi’ chilli grown in Karnataka has tremendous demand in the world market largely due to its rich colour and pungency.

The ‘Teja’ and ‘Guntur Sannam’ varieties grown in the Guntur - Prakasam - Krishna region make Andhra Pradesh the leader in chilli production in India. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are the other major chilli producing States, Mr. Rao states.