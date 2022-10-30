India made progress in reducing multi-dimensional poverty: former RBI Governor C. Rangarajan

The Hindu Bureau October 30, 2022 03:49 IST

Former RBI governor C. Rangarajan. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has made momentous progress in reducing multi-dimensional poverty, which has almost reduced by half to 27.5 % during 2005-06 and 2015-16 due to progress of the poorest. Within the next 10 years, the number of poor people in India fell by more than 270 million, which is a massive achievement,” said former Governor of Reserve Bank of India and renowned economist C. Rangarajan. Delivering a lecture on India at 75 and beyond, organised by SRM University-AP, Dr. Rangarajan expounded the importance of reform agendas and measures, the subsisting triad of economic policies and the future challenges of progressing into a developed nation. Students asked questions in an interactive session moderated by S. Ananda Rao and E. K. Sai Sadharma from the Department of Economics. Dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences B. Kamaiah, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora, Pro Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao and others also spoke on the occasion.



