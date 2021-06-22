Increase number of posts to be filled in various govt. departments, JAC urges Chief Minister

‘Upper age limit should also be hiked for various examinations’

Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga Joint Action Committee(JAC) has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to increase the number of posts in accordance with the promises made by him in the past and make the job calendar issued by him more meaningful.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, JAC State president Samayam Hemanta Kumar recalled that Mr. Jagan had announced during the Police Martyrs Meet in 2020 that 6,500 posts would be filled in the Police Department every year. But, in the recent job calendar only 450 police posts were notified causing severe resentment among unemployed youths, Mr. Kumar said. They are worried that they would exceed the upper age limit for entry into employment, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the upper age limit should be increased for general category candidates for police constables from 23 to 25 years, for SI from 25 to 30 years and for DSP from 28 to 30 years on a permanent basis. Similarly, the age limit for other examinations, conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC), should be increased to 47 years for this notification temporarily as two precious academic years have been lost due to COVID-19, he said. The upper age limit for the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam candidates should be permanently increased to 44 years, Mr. Kumar said.

The posts announced in the job calendar for Group 1 and 2 posts are a mere 36 and they should be increased. The Group 3 and 4 posts have not been announced and these vacancies should also be filled without any delay. It was also promised that the DSC exam would be held every year but not even one post was notified. He sought immediate announcement of a mega DSC.

Similarly, no post has been filled in the Library Department for the last 12 years. The JAC leader sought establishment of digital libraries for every 2,000 population and filling up vacancies through the DSC exam. He also sought filling of vacancies in other departments also.