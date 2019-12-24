Andhra Pradesh

Incentives for industries approved

The 22nd State-level committee for sanction of incentives to industrial units met here on Monday and approved 933 incentive claims pertaining to 206 large and mega industrial units amounting to approximately ₹702 crore and seven claims totalling ₹83 lakh under Industrial Infrastructure Development Scheme as per the Industrial Development Policy 2015-20.

Director of Industries J. Subrahmanyam presided over the meeting, according to a press release by Joint Director K. Vijaya Ratnam.

Representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry, A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Federation of A.P. Small Industries’ Associations, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, A.P. Spinning Mills’ Association and participated.

Dec 24, 2019

