In Frames | Toy story

Kondapalli toys are highly prized as collectibles and exhibits

Off to the market: The detailing on the toys makes them a connoisseur’s delight. Photo: G.N. Rao

Dance debut: This Kondapalli doll is all set to be part of a Kolu display. Photo: G.N. Rao

Taking shape: The softness of the wood allows for easy carving and good detailing. Photo: G N RAO

Touch of sun: Chopped pieces of the wood is laid out to dry at Kondapalli village. Photo: G.N. Rao

Raw material: The process of making Kondapalli toys, named after an eponymous village in Andhra Pradesh, begins with cutting of the Tella Poniki wood. Photo: G.N. Rao

Versatile craft: From horses and dancing dolls to figurines of gods and goddesses, the Kondapalli toys come in many forms. Photo: G.N. Rao

Kondapalli in Andhra Pradesh is famous for toy-making, and many families eke out their livelihood with this 400-year-old art. The toys are made of a special wood called Tella Poniki from the forests of Kondapalli in NTR district.

The softness of the wood allows for easy carving but is sturdy enough to retain the detailing. The wood needs to be dry enough to make it lightweight and durable.

The artisans who originally made these toys came from Rajasthan: the features of the toy characters still show the influence.

The shift meanwhile is not just limited to the artisans themselves. New ways of marketing, especially via the online mode, have helped the toys travel far and wide. Ideas for the toys are drawn from mythology, rural life and nature and wildlife.

The artisans live in Bommala Colony (translates to Toys Colony). The families who make the toys are referred as aryakshatriyas (also known as nakarshalu ), who the local people say find mention in the Brahmanda Purana , an ancient text.

The Bommala Koluvulu , also known as Kolu dolls, are displayed during Sankranthi, Dasara and Deepavali.

The toys are not only used for play. They are highly prized as collectibles and exhibits. The demand during the festival season is so much that traditional methods of making the toys is giving way to shortcuts. Natural colours are replaced by artificial dyes.

Some NGOs are helping to keep the tradition alive by organising workshops for young artisans. The effort to reverse the use of synthetic paint back to vegetable dyes is challenging, as it increases the cost of the toys. Under pressure to keep costs low, artisans want to use artificial dyes.

Text and Images by G.N. Rao