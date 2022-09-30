Andhra Pradesh

Vice-Chancellor calls for in-depth study of tribal culture, languages and food

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani presenting a book on tribal issues to Gangadhar Mehar University V-C N. Nagaraju in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani presenting a book on tribal issues to Gangadhar Mehar University V-C N. Nagaraju in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

:

Central Tribal University-Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Friday said that in-depth research on tribal culture, tradition and medicines needed to be done so that the rich knowledge could be preserved for the next generations.

Speaking at the three-day national study camp on ‘Indian Culture and Tribal Universities’ jointly organised by the Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Bengaluru, Central Tribal University-AP and SITAM College of Vizianagaram, he said that the lifestyle and languages of tribal people were different from other areas.

Gangadhar Mehar University-Sambalpur (Odisha) Vice-Chancellor V. Nagaraju, Karnataka Sahitya Academy president B.V. Vasant Kumar, SITAM College director Majji Sasibhusana Rao and others requested Professor Kattimani to collect data from all States for further research on tribals.

Ranchi University professor Naga H. Hubi, Rani Channamma University Associate Professor Kavita Kusugal and others were present. Professors of several other universities will take part in deliberations on Saturday and Sunday also, according to organisers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
university
tribals
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2022 10:47:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/in-depth-study-of-tribal-culture-languages-food-needed-says-vice-chancellor/article65955062.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY