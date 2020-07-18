In biggest spike, 52 deaths recorded in State

In an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the State has reported 3,963 fresh positive cases and 52 deaths in the past 24 hours as of Saturday morning. Both the single-day tally and deaths are the highest spikes so far.

The tally has gone up to 44,609 and the death toll climbed to 586. The number of active patients increased to 22,260, and with 1,465 new discharges, the number of recoveries too went up to 21,763. However, the recovery rate came down to 48.7%.

16.6% positivity rate

The positivity rate of the tests conducted in the past day is at 16.6% which is the highest among daily positivity rates so far. The overall positivity rate is at 3.47%, according to the Health Department's bulletin. In the past day 23,872 samples were tested and so far 12,84,384 lakh samples were tested. The tests per million ratio is 24,052.

New deaths were reported in 11 districts, and East Godavari alone reported 12 deaths in a single day. Eight deaths each occurred in Guntur and Krishna and Anantapur saw seven deaths. West Godavari reported five, Prakasam reported four, Nellore reported three and Visakhapatnam reported two deaths. Chittoor, Kadapa and Vizianagaram reported one death each. Mortality rate is at 1.31%.

Biggest spike in E. Godavari

Meanwhile, East Godavari district has turned into a hotspot with a rapid increase in the number of cases. In the past day, it reported a whopping 994 new cases and in the past three days, East Godavari reported 2,137 new cases.

Further, the new cases were reported in Kurnool (550), West Godavari (407), Chittoor (343), Nellore (278), Prakasam (266), Anantapur (220), Guntur (214), Srikakulam (182), Kadapa (145), Krishna (130), Vizianagaram (118) and Visakhapatnam (116).

For the first time,all the new cases are of locals and no imported cases were reported.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: Kurnool (5,681), East Godavari (5,499), Guntur (4,544), Anantapur (4,504), Chittoor (4,207), Krishna (3,151), West Godavari (2,944), Kadapa (2,420), Srikakulam (2,034), Nellore (1,995), Visakhapatnam (1,832), Prakasam (1,714) and Vizianagaram (1,189).