GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

In a first, Balakrishna relaunches Anna canteen, NTR Arogya Ratham in Hindupur

The event, held amidst much fanfare, marks the actor-turned politician’s 64th birthday

Published - June 10, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HINDUPUR (Sri Sathya Sai District)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
The Anna Canteen relaunched by N. Balakrishna at Hindupur in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday.

The Anna Canteen relaunched by N. Balakrishna at Hindupur in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna relaunched the Anna Canteen and NTR Arogya Ratham here on Monday amidst much fanfare. The twin occasions marked Mr. Balakrishna’s 64th birthday celebrations.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Balakrishna said that the people of Andhra Pradesh had given a historic verdict to the NDA, and “I shall tirelessly work to fulfil all the promises made to them.”

Balakrishna said that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership would give equal importance to development and welfare. Terming the YSR Congress Party’s rule as atrocious, Mr. Balakrishna observed that Andhra Pradesh had experienced 25 years of backwardness in the last five years. He said that it would take a long time to recover from the devastation caused by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Later, addressing the party cadres at a private function hall here, Balakrishna thanked them for getting a historical majority for him in Hindupur and said that he would stand by them at all times. The actor’s fans and the TDP cadres from all over the combined Anantapur district thronged Hindupur and took part in the birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, the TDP cadres expressed happiness at the reopening of the first Anna canteen in Hindupur after party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s return to power and to mark Mr. Balakrishna’s birthday celebrations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.