Improve technical skills, Vizianagaram District Collector advises engineering students

November 28, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Nagalakshmi lighting the lamp to inaugurate the Freshers’ Day celebrations in Avanthi’s Saint Theressa Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Collector S. Nagalakshmi lighting the lamp to inaugurate the Freshers’ Day celebrations in Avanthi’s Saint Theressa Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Tuesday advised engineering students to improve technical skills and do certificate courses offered by reputed institutions and University Grants Commission and others. Along with former Minister and Avanthi Group chairman Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, she inaugurated the Freshers’ Day celebrations in Avanthi’s Saint Theressa Institute of Engineering and Technology of Garividi, Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that extra efforts put during college days would ensure the best career and multiple opportunities in their chosen career for students.

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory scientist K.V.V. Santosh Lakshmi has said that Indian Navy would continue to provide the best opportunities for engineering students. The College Director M. Priyanka and principal V. Jashuva Jayaprasad said that the college was conducting workshops, seminars, sports and games for overall development of students from first year itself.

