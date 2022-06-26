Implementation of promised welfare schemes a hallmark of YSRCP government, says MLA

Stone for improving the GGH bed strength will be laid in July, says Venkatarami Reddy

MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy speaking at the YSRCP constituency-level plenary session in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Implementation of all promised welfare schemes despite hurdles created by the Opposition has become the hallmark of the YSRCP government in the last three years, Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy has said.

Link road project

At the party’s Anantapur Urban constituency-level plenary here on Sunday, attended by a large number of people, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said, in addition to implementation of the welfare schemes, the constituency had benefited up to ₹1,275.78 crore. About 40% of the Urban Link Road project, being executed at a cost of ₹300 crore, had been completed, he said.

On the healthcare front, a super specialty hospital at a project cost of ₹120 crore and an extension of the Government Medical College were completed and brought into use, he said.

The foundation stone for the ₹300-crore work to expand the 560-bed GGH into a 1,200-bed facility would be laid in July, the MLA said.

The plenary resolved the improve the pace of industrialisation in the constituency and counter the Opposition criticism effectively.

Party district president Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and Anantapur MP T. Rangaiah asked the party cadres to spread the message of good work being done by the YSRCP government.

The constituency was allotted 27,000 house sites for the needy eligible persons and 11 Jagananna colonies, the leaders said.

Mr. Rangaiah said the State and Central governments had spent ₹650 crore on widening and extension of roads in the constituency.