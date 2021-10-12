Implement service rules, give promotions, demand teachers

‘300 MEO posts vacant in State’

In the absence of proper service rules, many teachers are unable to get promotions even after working for two decades, said leaders of teachers’ unions in the district.

School assistants who have the necessary qualifications such as post-graduation and even Ph.Ds, are supposed to be promoted as junior lecturers. However, many junior lecturer posts are being filled on a contract basis. As per the previous rules, at least 40% of junior lecturer posts are supposed to be allocated to qualified teachers. However, this is hardly being followed in many districts despite repeated petitions, the union leaders said.

Senior school assistants need to be promoted as headmasters and the headmasters have to get elevation as mandal educational officers. However, the promotions are not being taken implemented seriously by higher authorities of the education department, they alleged.

Andhra Pradesh SC and ST Upadhya Sangham State president Samala Simhachalam said that the implementation of service rules and filling up of vacancies would further strengthen the education system in Andhra Pradesh.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to the renovation of schools under Nadu-Nedu programme. But there is no proper supervision of works with the vacancies of MEO posts across the State. Nearly 300 MEO posts have to be filled up immediately in the State,” Mr. Simhachalam told The Hindu.

Andhra Pradesh Primary Teachers’ Association State president A.G.S. Ganapati Rao urged the State government to direct the Education Department officials to frame and implement service rules to strengthen the education system at the grassroots level.

“The Union and State governments have proposed significant changes in primary education system under the National Education Policy. The aims and objectives of the government will be filled up when service rules are implemented properly. It helps the government to know the exact vacancies and steps to be taken to strengthen the primary education at the grassroots-level,” said Mr. Ganapati Rao.

According to him, the Union leaders will meet higher officials and public representatives in Vijayawada soon to explain the grievances of the teachers and steps needed to be taken for effective implementation of the Nadu-Nedu programme.