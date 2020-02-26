Imparting quality education a challenge today, says official

Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, B. Rajsekhar on Tuesday said if in the past, long distance between home and school was a challenge, imparting quality education was a daunting task today.

Addressing the 14th annual State conference on “Dalit Girl Children-Access to Quality Education”, organised by Dalit Sthree Sakthi (DSS), Mr. Rajsekhar explained the need for English as a medium of instruction, especially for Dalit students, and cited the examples of schools in Delhi. He said that instead of handing over their children to the schools and the government and shirking their responsibility, parents should play an active role in moulding their children into responsible citizens. At home, they should create a conducive atmosphere for them to learn their lessons.

Mr. Rajsekhar said education was a priority sector for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government and parents should make the best use of this opportunity.

Retired civil servant Chaya Ratan reiterated that both parents and teachers should take responsibility to give a bright future to the students.

National convenor of Dalit Sthree Sakthi Geddam Jhansi said the organisation had conducted a campaign on gender equality last year in villages with an aim to educate Dalit women on her rights and enable them to join the mainstream.

Later, Mr. Rajsekhar and Ms. Chaya Ratan released the DSS report.

Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Medical, B. Udaya Lakshmi, Managing Director of Christian Minorities Corporation Yesuratnam, DEE AP Transco Manikyam, national programme manager, DSS, G. Daniel Vijay Prakash, and others were present.