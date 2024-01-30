GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMA Andhra Pradesh chapter recalls services of doctors who died during pandemic on COVID Martyrs’ Day

January 30, 2024 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Highlighting the sacrifices made by the medical fraternity for the public during the pandemic, Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Andhra Pradesh Chapter commemorated January 30, which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, as COVID Martyrs’ Day.

A release from the association said: “While paying emotional tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, to all those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s Independence and to the Jawans who laid down their lives to protect the integrity of the country, we wish to recall the services rendered by doctors across the country during the pandemic.”

IMA State general secretary P. Phaninadra said while 125 doctors died in the line of duty during the pandemic in the State, the number is more than 2,000 when we talk of the country. Former IMA national president and Padma Shree awardee K.K. Agarwal, former IMA State president Potluri Gangadhara Rao were prominent among those who died.

“Many more doctors have been suffering from COVID effects. We have to identify and reach out to them,” Dr. Phanindra said.

Rallies and programmes were held across the 100 IMA branches in the State. In Vijayawada, a walk was organised from the IMA Hall to the Eluru Road. Dr. Phanindra said more than 150 nursing staff and students took part in the walk.

“It is sad that despite doing so much for the public, we continue to be assaulted by the family of patients. We only request the public to cooperate with us and respect our work,” he said.

