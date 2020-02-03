Illegal procurement of sand continues unabated in Chittoor

In spite of the new sand policy of the government in force, the illegal procurement of sand and its transport is going on unabated in V.Kota mandal of Palamaner Assembly constituency.

Farmers of a dozen of villages abutting rivulets and streams expressed their concern that indiscriminate lifting of sand to the tune of hundreds of tonnes every day and leaving huge pits in the rivulet beds would endanger the groundwater table.

As per reports, the illegal sand transport operators are said to be active at the areas of Pamuganipalle, Peddavanka, Gangamma Yeru, Enumula Cheruvu, Gonumakula Palle, Jetivanka, and rivulets connected to Palar river, apart from small rivulet and stream beds. Poor surveillance at the rural areas has enabled them to deploy tippers and private workers at their convenience to lift sand round the clock.

A rain-deficient mandal

Farmers at Pamuganipalle observed that almost all the villages in V.Kota mandal are facing the problem of depletion of groundwater. While most of the district saw good rainfall during the north-east monsoon, it was either nil or deficient in V. Kota and surrounding mandals, up to Kuppam. Several farmers and household members dug borewells till more than one thousand feet to fetch water, but in vain.

Balaji, a farmer at Gonumakula Palle said that lifting of sand in the rivulets beyond permissible levels was leading to depletion of groundwater levels in the nearby areas, affecting the fields. The grass growing along the river beds was also vanishing, affecting the livestock.

The sand material from V.Kota mandal is finding its way through the markets in Karnataka, where there is a huge demand, the farmers alleged. Though some of them had brought it to the notice of the mines and geology department officials and the local police, no tangible steps were to be seen, they complained.