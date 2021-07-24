IISER professor named UoH V-C

Basuthkar J. Rao, professor of biology in Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Orders to this effect were issued by the Union Ministry of Education on Friday.

Prof. Rao joined IISER-Tirupati as professor and Chair of Biology in April 2018 after a a distinguished research career at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai.

With his interdisciplinary knowledge and interest in chemistry, physics, maths, earth/climate and social sciences, he motivated the young faculty in various disciplines.

Prof. Rao was also instrumental in setting up the state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing centre at the institute to support the government’s efforts in tackling the pandemic.

The lab had analysed more than 45,000 samples to this date.

IISER Director K.N. Ganesh, Registrar C.P. Mohan Kumar and Assistant Registrar Inderpreet Singh Kohli felicitated Prof. Rao on the occasion.