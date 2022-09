The fourth convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, is scheduled be held on September 17.

IIITDM Director D.V.L.N. Somayajulu said that Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister, G. Satish Reddy, will deliver the convocation address while the Board of Governors Chairman H.A. Ranganath will preside over the convocation.

Degrees would be presented to 104 B. Tech and 9 M.Tech students.