IIIT Sri City launches M.Tech in AI, cyber security

In a significant move, the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT Sri City) has launched the much-awaited M.Tech programmes in artificial intelligence & machine learning and cyber security.

The courses assume significance in the wake of a dedicated AI plan suggested by Niti Ayog, in response to the widespread discussion initiated by the Union government on the role of AI in India. “The two-year M.Tech aims to bridge the requirement gaps and meet the urgent needs of the industry, besides producing high-end AI scientists and engineers for the society,” explains IIIT-S Director G. Kannabiran.

Similarly, M.Tech cyber security is another prospective job-getter course, with financial organisations like banks and insurance companies spending around 10% of their annual IT budget on it. The selected students would also undergo projects in industry and research organisations for a two-semester period, Mr. Kannabiran added.

GATE qualified candidates can apply on CCMT 2021 portal at http://www.ccmt.nic.in. Non-GATE candidates will have to undergo a process comprising a written test, coding test and interview. Details at www.iiits.ac.in or mtech.admissions@iiits.in.