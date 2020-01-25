IGMC Stadium spruced up to host R-Day celebrations tomorrow

The Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex (IGMC) Stadium is abuzz with frenzied activity as arrangements are on at a brisk pace for the 71st Republic Day celebrations on a grand scale here on January 26 (Sunday).

Final rehearsal of the R-Day parade by contingents and 14 tableaux depicting the welfare programmes being implemented by the government for different sections was done on Friday. The contingents, under the guidance of their respective departments, paraded across the ground in sync.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice J. K. Maheswari and Director General of Police Goutam Sawang will attend the programme. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will hoist the Indian Flag at 9 a.m.

The Indian Army contingent, headed by its commander in chief Subedar Mukesh Chowdary will lead the R-Day parade, followed by the contingents of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Telangana State Special Police, Andhra Pradesh Special Police, Prohibition and Excise, APSP police band, Indian Army Brigadier Band, separate contingents of NCC girls and NCC boys, Indian Scouts and Guides, Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare and Gurukul Schools and Youth Red Cross contingents. Organisers said thousands of people were expected to attend the R-Day celebrations and arrangements were being made on that scale.

DGP reviews arrangements

Meanwhile, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang reviewed the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations at the IGMC Stadium on Friday. Mr. Sawang, along with senior police personnel, Revenue and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials, visited the stadium. Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and officials of various departments were present.